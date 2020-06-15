UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nantes Sign Nigeria Winger Simon On Permanent Deal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Nantes sign Nigeria winger Simon on permanent deal

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Nantes took up their option Monday to sign Nigeria international Moses Simon on a four-year deal who impressed while on loan at the French club this past season.

Simon, 24, scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 games for Nantes after joining the club on a year-long loan from Spanish side Levante last August.

"He's quick and very strong technically.

He's also very good on the counter. He's a horror for defences," Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff said of Simon, who was voted player of the season by the club's supporters.

Simon has 30 caps for Nigeria and was in the squad that finished third at last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury.

Nantes were 13th in the table when the French season was declared over in April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Africa Loan World Egypt Nantes Nigeria April August 2018 Christian From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

1 minute ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

31 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

44 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.