Naomi Osaka Advances By Walkover To US Open Third Round

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:30 PM

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Defending champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the US Open by walkover on Wednesday when Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic withdrew for an undisclosed medical reason.

The Japanese third seed, seeking her fifth Grand Slam title and third US Open crown in four years, will next face either Estonia's Kaia Kanepi or Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

