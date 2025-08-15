NAPA, CAC To Organize Two-day Event On Climate Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) and Climate Action Center (CAC) are organizing a two-day event launching CAC’s multidisciplinary initiative, Imagining Life on 17 and 18 August at NAPA’s Zia Mohyeddin Theater.
The day one on Sunday 17 August 2025 at 2:15 pm will showcase Sindhi feature film Indus Echoes.
The program includes panel discussions and speeches by eminent scholars, artists and the film director.
On Monday 18 August, the program would start at 4:15 pm previewing urdu translation of the book, The Climate of History in a Planetary Age. This program too would have panel discussion and speeches by the author, the translator, and other scholars.
Both days, the program would end by 7 pm.
