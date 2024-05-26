Open Menu

NAPA Chairman, BoD Condolences Talat Hussain's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

NAPA chairman, BoD condolences Talat Hussain's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Chairman and the board of Directors of the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA have expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the great thespian and former NAPA faculty Talat Hussain.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal and members of the Board of Directors said this irreparable loss would be felt forever.

Talat Hussain joined NAPA from the very beginning, in 2004 and remained associated with it till his ailing health prevented him from actively working.

He was always a well-wisher of the Academy.

The Academy recently presented him a memento in honour of his contributions to the field of theatre education and acting.

The Academy will mourn his death officially for three days.

Related Topics

Education Talat Hussain Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

22 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

24 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

24 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous