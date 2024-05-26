NAPA Chairman, BoD Condolences Talat Hussain's Death
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Chairman and the board of Directors of the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA have expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the great thespian and former NAPA faculty Talat Hussain.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal and members of the Board of Directors said this irreparable loss would be felt forever.
Talat Hussain joined NAPA from the very beginning, in 2004 and remained associated with it till his ailing health prevented him from actively working.
He was always a well-wisher of the Academy.
The Academy recently presented him a memento in honour of his contributions to the field of theatre education and acting.
The Academy will mourn his death officially for three days.
