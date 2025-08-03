NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The month-long NAPA for Children Summer Camp ended on Sunday with fun filled performances by the participating children at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA Basement Theater.

The show started with a short play adapted by Faizan Chawla from Rudyard Kipling’s famous novel The Jungle Book. The song and dance play involved all 13 participants of the Summer Camp. It was directed by their theater teacher Safia Bhalaisha.

Later, the children presented five songs in English and urdu. Their music teacher Julian Qaisar was also with them.

Aiham Tariq, NAPA’s child student of their music diploma course also presented a solo piece on piano.

A packed to capacity crowd praised NAPA’s effort to bring positivity to children by promoting performing arts by applauding the performances every now and then. The children later said that they had a great time during the Summer Camp and at the performance.

Certificates of participation were later distributed among the children. NAPA’s COO Sameeta Ahmed gave away the certificates. The Summer Camp, part of the Napa for Children Program, was organized by Imran Shirvanee.