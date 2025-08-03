NAPA Kids’ Summer Camp Ends With Fun Filled Performances
Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The month-long NAPA for Children Summer Camp ended on Sunday with fun filled performances by the participating children at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA Basement Theater.
The show started with a short play adapted by Faizan Chawla from Rudyard Kipling’s famous novel The Jungle Book. The song and dance play involved all 13 participants of the Summer Camp. It was directed by their theater teacher Safia Bhalaisha.
Later, the children presented five songs in English and urdu. Their music teacher Julian Qaisar was also with them.
Aiham Tariq, NAPA’s child student of their music diploma course also presented a solo piece on piano.
A packed to capacity crowd praised NAPA’s effort to bring positivity to children by promoting performing arts by applauding the performances every now and then. The children later said that they had a great time during the Summer Camp and at the performance.
Certificates of participation were later distributed among the children. NAPA’s COO Sameeta Ahmed gave away the certificates. The Summer Camp, part of the Napa for Children Program, was organized by Imran Shirvanee.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement
Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..
General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative
CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..
World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency
Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..
Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock
Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
NAPA kids’ Summer Camp ends with fun filled performances20 hours ago
-
Literary work of Dr. Obaid Bazgh Amar honoured7 days ago
-
Tribute to Patras Bukhari at ACP9 days ago
-
RWU showcases the annual thesis projects at arts council13 days ago
-
NAPA hosting a three –day literary event titled Shaam Adab from July 2514 days ago
-
Renowned broadcaster Yasmin Tahir passes away16 days ago
-
NAPA to host 3-day literary event 'Shaam-e- Adab' from July 25.17 days ago
-
KP Pollution : A growing threat to human health29 days ago
-
Unbridled traffic mess haunting citizens in Faisalabad29 days ago
-
Blue Pottery - A struggle to survive amid rising costs29 days ago
-
Mehfil-e-Musalma held at Art Council1 month ago
-
Protecting KP's cultural heritage: A race against time1 month ago