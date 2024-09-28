Open Menu

NAPA Organized Short Story Reciting “Afsana Huee Sham” At Theatre

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

NAPA organized short story reciting “Afsana Huee Sham” at Theatre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The National academy of Performing Arts “NAPA” organized a short-story reciting event titled 'Afsana Huee Shaam' at its Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

The hour-long event recognized some great works by renowned contemporary writers.

Samina Nazeer, herself a writer and actress, led the parhant by reciting her works.

Other stories recited in the event included 'Ek lafz dard' by Shan ul-Haq Haqee, 'Noulakhi Kothi' by Ali Akbar Natiq, and others.

NAPA’s third-year students took part in the reciting event under the tutelage of Samina Nazeer whose two stories, 'Woh Kaata' and 'Ms Rozina' were also narrated during the event.

