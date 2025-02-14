NAPA Remembers Zia Mohyeddin On Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA has paid glorious tribute to late Zia Mohyeddin on occasion of his second death anniversary.
The Chairman NAPA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, in a statement has said that on behalf of the board of Directors, faculty, students, and staff of NAPA, he takes “this solemn occasion to honor and remember the legendary Zia Mohiyuddin, who left us two years ago".
“As the Founding Chairman of NAPA, Zia Sahib’s legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of performing arts education in our country,” the statement continues.
Syed Jawaid Iqbal further said that Zia Mohiyuddin’s unparalleled contribution to theatre and performing arts, both in Pakistan and internationally, left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. “His artistry transcended boundaries, and his commitment to nurturing new generations of artists remains integral to NAPA’s mission.
Through his invaluable guidance, he helped establish the academy as the country’s premier institution for training professionals in theatre, acting, directing, scriptwriting, production, and music” he said.
Recent Stories
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..
Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024
Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi
More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC
Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..
RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
NAPA remembers Zia Mohyeddin on death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt gears up for Ramazan relief with Sasta Bazaars, welfare initiatives3 hours ago
-
Fiza Javed thrills audience at NAPA4 days ago
-
SU to host 3-day int’l conference on chemistry from February 13-154 days ago
-
Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets5 days ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan: A paradise for winter adventure lovers5 days ago
-
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition will be held at ACP8 days ago
-
Ahmed Imtiaz’s Poetry Collection "Waham o Gumaan Hone Se Pehle” launched9 days ago
-
Kashmiris being faced with worse nightmare of terror, trauma at IIOJ&K9 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day – Time to end Indian thralldom10 days ago
-
ACP showcasing photography exhibition of Turkish photographer Resul Celik12 days ago
-
Sialkot faces challenges despite impressive success story12 days ago