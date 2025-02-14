Open Menu

NAPA Remembers Zia Mohyeddin On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NAPA remembers Zia Mohyeddin on death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA has paid glorious tribute to late Zia Mohyeddin on occasion of his second death anniversary.

The Chairman NAPA, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, in a statement has said that on behalf of the board of Directors, faculty, students, and staff of NAPA, he takes “this solemn occasion to honor and remember the legendary Zia Mohiyuddin, who left us two years ago".

“As the Founding Chairman of NAPA, Zia Sahib’s legacy continues to inspire and shape the future of performing arts education in our country,” the statement continues.

Syed Jawaid Iqbal further said that Zia Mohiyuddin’s unparalleled contribution to theatre and performing arts, both in Pakistan and internationally, left an indelible mark on our cultural landscape. “His artistry transcended boundaries, and his commitment to nurturing new generations of artists remains integral to NAPA’s mission.

Through his invaluable guidance, he helped establish the academy as the country’s premier institution for training professionals in theatre, acting, directing, scriptwriting, production, and music” he said.

