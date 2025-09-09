Open Menu

NAPA To Host Tehzeeb Festival On 13 And 14 Sept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

NAPA to host Tehzeeb Festival on 13 and 14 Sept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and Tehzeeb Foundation are collaborating to organize a two-day 15th Tehzeeb Festival at the Zia Mohyeddin Theater of NAPA on 13 and 14 September 2025 at 7 pm.

According to spokesperson, Music maestros like Mehak Rashid, Haroon Samuel, Ahmed Raza Khan, Ustad Mumtaz Sabzal, Yousuf Bashir, Shahid Ali, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, and Izzat Fateh Ali Khan will perform on those two days while exclusive recordings of the performances of Niloy Ahsan Zulqarnain from Bangladesh and Meeta Pandit from India will also be presented.

