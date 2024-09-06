NAPA to stage play inspired by Manto’s stories

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA will stage an original play, Kamra e Afsana that is inspired by two short stories from Saadat Hasan Manto from 11 September 2024.

This was announced CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi in a press conference on Friday. The play, which is not an adaptation of any of the stories, is written and directed by Syed Qasim Shah who was also present in the press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Zuberi said that NAPA was committed to promote quality original work and this was another effort in that direction. He praised the efforts that have gone into the production of this play saying it was originally staged in NAPA’s Basement Theater but due to its unique approach it was decided to stage it on the main stage, the Zia Mohyeddin Theater.

Syed Qasim Shah told the media that his small team had done a lot of hard work in producing this play. He introduced the cast members as well. The cast, present on the occasion, included Zubair Baloch, Shahrukh Arif, and Akthar Abbas, and musicians Gul Muhammad and Rahat Inayat Ali.

The play will run for five evening and two matinee shows from 11 to 15 September.