NAPA To Stage Play Inspired By Manto’s Stories
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA will stage an original play, Kamra e Afsana that is inspired by two short stories from Saadat Hasan Manto from 11 September 2024.
This was announced CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi in a press conference on Friday. The play, which is not an adaptation of any of the stories, is written and directed by Syed Qasim Shah who was also present in the press conference.
Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Zuberi said that NAPA was committed to promote quality original work and this was another effort in that direction. He praised the efforts that have gone into the production of this play saying it was originally staged in NAPA’s Basement Theater but due to its unique approach it was decided to stage it on the main stage, the Zia Mohyeddin Theater.
Syed Qasim Shah told the media that his small team had done a lot of hard work in producing this play. He introduced the cast members as well. The cast, present on the occasion, included Zubair Baloch, Shahrukh Arif, and Akthar Abbas, and musicians Gul Muhammad and Rahat Inayat Ali.
The play will run for five evening and two matinee shows from 11 to 15 September.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered1 day ago
-
Defence Day - A tribute to unyielding spirit of Armed Forces1 day ago
-
Karoonjhar Mountains, a living testament to cultural, spiritual, ecological, historical aspects of S ..4 days ago
-
Diplomats showed keen interest in "Exhibition of Sindhi handicrafts"5 days ago
-
Kiln workers - Braving tougher times5 days ago
-
Peshawar: The ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends5 days ago
-
Use of social media affects traditional sports7 days ago
-
Efforts afoot to address Isoolites water woes7 days ago
-
Sufism begins its journey in South Punjab with a spark of divine love12 days ago
-
Attabad Lake - a calamity driven tourist heaven12 days ago
-
Taboos, social limitations affect women empowerment12 days ago
-
Nadeem Sabtain’s painting exhibition to be held on Sept 313 days ago