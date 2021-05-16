UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Napoli Beat Fiorentina To Keep Champions League Ambitions Alive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Napoli beat Fiorentina to keep Champions League ambitions alive

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Napoli moved third in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Fiorentina to keep their push for a Champions League return alive.

Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty but send in the rebound after 56 minutes with a Lorenzo Venti own goal 11 minutes later sealing an important win for the visitors.

Napoli are third, two points behind Atalanta who assured a third consecutive season of Champions League football, with a 4-3 win at Genoa on Saturday.

AC Milan, are a point behind Napoli, occupying in the final Champions League berth, and play 16th-placed Cagliari later on Sunday.

Juventus are fifth, one point behind Napoli, but still in the running for a top four finish after a 3-2 win over newly-crowned champions Inter Milan on Saturday, with one match left this season.

As in Turin on Saturday when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty for Juventus but sent in the follow-up, Napoli skipper Insigne scored after Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano had saved his shot from the spot.

Insigne missed two further chances for a second but the Italian then played a role in Napoli's second goal.

The striker sent the ball through for Piotry Zielinski whose shot took a deflection off Fiorentina defender Venuti into his own goal.

Napoli's final game will be at home against midtable Hellas Verona, as they look to return to elite European football after missing out last season.

Juventus play their final game at Bologna desperate to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time in a decade.

Lazio will not play among the European elite next season after a 2-0 derby defeat to Roma on Saturday.

Sixth-placed Lazio are eight points behind Juventus having played a game less.

Related Topics

Football Derby Roma Bologna Cagliari Verona Turin Genoa Milan Sunday From Top Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

28 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid partially amends the Law on Ju ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

1 hour ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

1 hour ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.