UrduPoint.com

Napoli Beat Frankfurt In Champions League Last 16, First Leg

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Napoli beat Frankfurt in Champions League last 16, first leg

Frankfurt, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen got on the scoresheet again as the Serie A leaders beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday.

Osimhen scored before the break as Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled their lead after the interval before the second leg in southern Italy on March 15.

Having scored in each of his last seven league matches, Osimhen gave the visitors the lead after 39 minutes, finishing off a swift counter just after Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp saved a Napoli penalty.

Frankfurt were reduced to ten men early in the second half after a nasty challenge from striker Randal Kolo Muani found the shin of Napoli's Frank Anguissa.

The visitors doubled their lead soon afterwards when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set up Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a superb back heel -- putting Napoli on course for what would be their first ever Champions League quarter final appearance.

Buoyed on by a home crowd celebrating the club's first venture into the Champions League knockout rounds, Frankfurt started stronger, with in-form striker Randal Kolo Muani creating a goal chance out of nothing after four minutes.

With his back to goal inside the Napoli penalty area, the France forward chipped the ball over his head, turning to fire just wide of the right upright.

But as the opening half wore on the visitors' quality began to show, with the runaway Serie A leaders dominating possession and field position.

The win sees Napoli return to Naples for the return leg in a dominant position as the 1988-89 Europa League winners look to go past the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The current Europa League holders Frankfurt will likely see their first Champions League campaign come to an end at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in March, unless they can turn the tie dramatically in their own favour.

Related Topics

Fire France Frankfurt Naples Lead Italy Nigeria March From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

41 minutes ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

7 hours ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.