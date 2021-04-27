UrduPoint.com
Napoli Boost Champions League Bid With Torino Win

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Napoli boost Champions League bid with Torino win

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Napoli struck a blow in Serie A's tight race for the Champions League on Monday with a comfortable 2-0 win at Torino to move them fourth.

Gennaro Gattuso's side took advantage of Juventus drawing at Fiorentina on Sunday to move above the champions into the top four thanks to first-half goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

They are level on 66 points with both Juve and AC Milan, who sit third ahead of their match at Lazio later on Monday.

Atalanta are two points ahead of the trio in second, 11 behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Torino meanwhile are staring at the prospect of relegation following the defeat, which leaves them hovering above the drop zone.

They sit 16th, level on 31 points with Benevento, who occupy the final relegation spot, and 17th-placed Cagliari who boosted their chances of survival with a 3-2 win over Roma on Sunday.

Napoli were in a comfortable position with less than a quarter of an hour gone in Turin thanks to two goals in as many minutes from Bakayoko and Osimhen.

They could have been further ahead at the break following a dominant opening period in which Piotr Zielinski hit the post and Matteo Politano was unlucky to see his deflected shot slide wide.

Lorenzo Insigne, playing his 300th Serie A match for Napoli, also struck the upright with a curling shot just before the hour mark.

They failed to add to their tally but ran out winners to put pressure on their rivals.

Monday's late match offers Lazio a chance to put pressure on the other Champions League chasers.

Simone Inzaghi's side are in sixth, six points behind Juve, Napoli and Milan ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

