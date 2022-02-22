UrduPoint.com

Napoli Fretting On Injuries Ahead Of Barca Showdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Napoli fretting on injuries ahead of Barca showdown

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Luciano Spalletti is hoping to have a fit first-choice team ready to face Barcelona as Napoli turn their attentions to their decisive Europa League clash in Naples after escaping Cagliari with an undeserved 1-1 draw on Monday.

Victor Osimhen saved a point for Napoli in Sardinia with an 87th-minute equaliser but did not start the game as Spalletti tried to save the players he could for the showdown with Barca at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Captain Lorenzo Insigne and key midfielders Stanislav Lobotka and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were among those unavailable on Monday, and Spalletti also started with Fabian Ruiz and Adam Ounas on the bench with an eye on Thursday's clash.

"We're hoping to play them with players who are fit and in a position to play," said Spalletti.

"We hope to have them all available. This is the kind of game that you dreamed about as a child... I've waited a lifetime to play them." Napoli emerged with a lot of credit from last week's 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou which leaves the tie on a knife-edge.

They played with verve and confidence for the first hour, deservedly going ahead through Piotr Zielinski before succumbing to tiredness and Barcelona's trademark possession football.

Ferran Torres levelled from the penalty spot but missed a number of chances which could have easily pushed the tie in the Catalans' favour.

Barca come into the match in high spirits after running out 4-1 winners at Valencia and moving into La Liga's top four thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick.

Xavi's team are unbeaten in five and with the Gabon striker in their ranks after he quit Arsenal they have a serious goal threat who could push Barca back into the Champions League.

"It's a luxury to have a player like him arriving for free," said Barca icon Sergio Busquets after Aubameyang's treble.

"When he arrived he hadn't played many minutes but he's getting them now and I hope he helps us like he has today because he's a great player."

Related Topics

Football Cagliari Naples Valencia Barcelona Gabon All From Top Arsenal

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

25 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

26 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

37 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistan’s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>