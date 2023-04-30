UrduPoint.com

Napoli Miss Chance To Win Serie A With Salernitana Draw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Naples, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Napoli missed the chance to win Serie A for the first time in 33 years on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana.

Runaway league leaders Napoli needed to win to secure their third league crown with six games remaining in the season after Inter Milan beat closest challengers Lazio 3-1 earlier in the day.

But the long-awaited Scudetto party will have to be put on hold for at least a few more days after Boulaye Dia's stunning strike six minutes from time ensured Salernitana escaped with a point after Mathias Olivera had headed the hosts ahead just after the hour mark.

However the coming midweek round of matches could finally end Napoli's long wait for glory.

Luciano Spalletti's team are 18 points ahead of Lazio but Juve can close that gap to 17 by winning at Bologna in Sunday's late match and moving into second place.

Depending how that match and Juve and Lazio's games on Wednesday go Napoli could be crowned champions before they take the field at Udinese on Thursday night.

A win in Udine will ensure Napoli's current stars emulate Diego Maradona, who led southern Italy's biggest club to their only previous league titles in 1987 and 1990.

td/dj

More Stories From Miscellaneous

