UrduPoint.com

Napoli Raring To Party As Title Triumph Nears

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Napoli raring to party as title triumph nears

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Naples is ready to finally celebrate this weekend as Napoli take on regional rivals Salernitana potentially one win away from their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Thousands of expectant fans will descend on the stadium named after their Argentine icon hoping to be able call their team champions of Italy, ending a 33-year wait for Napoli to be crowned the country's top team.

With a 17-point lead with seven games remaining Luciano Spalletti's team have to beat Salernitana and hope Lazio don't win at Inter Milan in order to cap a magnificent league season which has stunned fans and defied pre-season expectations.

Napoli were a club in turmoil in the summer whose fans were in open revolt against owner Aurelio De Laurentiis after falling away in last term's title race and selling off beloved players like Kalidou Koulibaly.

Skeptical about new arrivals and their team's chances, only a few thousand fans bought season tickets before the start of the campaign and Spalletti was ordered to "wake up" by one angry supporter at Napoli's pre-season training retreat.

Nine months later and summer signings Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae are lynchpins of a thrilling team who were champions-elect by mid-February and bewitched Europe with a run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was Giacomo Raspadori, signed after the season started, who gave Napoli their first match point with his last-gasp winner at Juventus on Sunday night.

That 1-0 win in Turin sparked wild celebrations among supporters, thousands of whom waited for the team at Naples airport.

Afterwards a phalanx of moped-riding fans, some packed three to a scooter and almost none wearing helmets, followed the team bus back into the city to a tune of blaring police sirens and honking horns.

Those supporters will know whether Napoli have a shot at winning the league this year by the time they take to the Stadio Maradona field as the match with Salernitana was pushed back to Sunday, after Lazio's clash at Inter, for public order reasons.

That match at the San Siro is itself a huge fixture in the race for the Champions League, as defeat on Sunday has left Juve vulnerable to a clutch of teams behind them.

Inter are sixth, five points behind third-placed Juve who were knocked out of the Italian Cup by the Milan giants on Wednesday and travel to Bologna on a dismal run of three straight league losses.

Meanwhile Roma host AC Milan hoping to bounce back from their defeat at Atalanta on Monday which knocked them out of the top four on goal difference.

Jose Mourinho's team and fourth-placed Milan lead Inter by just two points ahead of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico which could have a big say in who, apart from Napoli, finally snatches a spot in the Champions League.

Related Topics

Police Europe Roma Bologna Turin Naples Milan San Lead Italy Sunday From Top Race Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Airport

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

7 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

7 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

7 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

8 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

8 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.