Napoli solidify their Serie A top spot by beating Cremonese 3-0

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Napoli solidified their Italian Serie A top spot by beating Cremonese 3-0 in a week 22 match Sunday.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the Blues' first goal in the 21st minute and the first half ended 1-0 at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Victor Osimhen made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, then Eljif Elmas netted another one for Napoli in the 79th minute.

With this result, Napoli have extended their winning run to six matches in the Italian top league and reached 59 points.

Inter Milan are the runners-up with 43 points, while Atalanta, Roma and AC Milan are all behind the Nerazzurri with 41 points each.