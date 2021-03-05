UrduPoint.com
Nareki Hat-trick As Highlanders Strike Back To Down Chiefs

Fri 05th March 2021

Nareki hat-trick as Highlanders strike back to down Chiefs

Wellington, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :An outstanding three-try performance by Jona Nareki saw the Otago Highlanders come from behind to beat the Waikato Chiefs 39-23 in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Hamilton on Friday.

The Chiefs led 20-11 with 30 minutes to go before the Highlanders found an extra gear and produced three tries in five minutes to Folau Fakatava, Shannon Frizell and Nareki.

The hosts tried to claw their way back with a Damian McKenzie penalty only for the Highlanders to reply with another try by former New Zealand Sevens star Nareki.

It was not the result Clayton McMillan was hoping for in his first match as Chiefs' head coach, while Warren Gatland is committed to the British and Irish Lions this year, as it extended their 10-match losing streak.

But the five-tries-to-two bonus-point win pleased Highlanders captain Ash Dixon after last week's defeat by the Canterbury Crusaders, who were penalised 15 times and received two yellow cards.

