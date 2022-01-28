UrduPoint.com

NASA Aims To Make Observations From Space Junk Collision With Moon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

NASA aims to make observations from space junk collision with Moon

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :NASA said Thursday it aims to survey the crater formed when the remains of a SpaceX rocket are expected to crash into the Moon in early March, calling the event "an exciting research opportunity." The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put a NASA satellite into orbit and its second stage, or booster, has been floating in the cosmos ever since, a common fate for such pieces of space technology.

"On its current trajectory, the second stage is expected to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, 2022," a NASA spokeswoman told AFP.

The impact of the rocket chunk weighing four tons will not be visible from Earth in real time, nor will NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which is currently orbiting the Moon, be in a "position to observe the impact as it happens," the spokeswoman said.

The LRO could be used later, however, to capture images for before-and-after comparisons.

Finding the crater "will be challenging and might take weeks to months," the spokeswoman said, adding that the "unique event presents an exciting research opportunity.

" Studying a crater formed by a hurtling object with a known mass and speed (it will be traveling at 9,000 kilometers per hour), as well as the material that the impact stirs up, could help advance selenology, or the scientific study of the moon.

Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the Moon before for scientific purposes, such as during the Apollo missions to test seismometers, but this is the first unintended collision to be detected.

Astronomer Bill Gray, creator of a software used to determine the trajectories of asteroids and other objects, was the first to calculate the booster's new collision course with the Moon.

He believes that space junk should always be directed towards the moon when possible: "If it hits the moon, then we actually learn something from it," Gray said.

Related Topics

Technology SpaceX March 2015 Event From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th January 2022

21 minutes ago
 COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

9 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>