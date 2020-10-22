UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Asteroid Surface Sampling Likely Successful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:00 AM

NASA asteroid surface sampling likely successful

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :NASA on Wednesday released its first images of a sampling operation carried out on the asteroid Bennu, which appeared to show successful recovery of rock and dust, or as one official put it, "the kind of mess we were hoping for." The US agency's robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex briefly touched down on Bennu's boulder-strewn surface on Tuesday in a precision operation 200 million miles (330 million kilometers) from Earth following a four-year journey.

Osiris-Rex is set to come home in September 2023, hopefully with the largest sample returned from space since the Apollo era, which will help unravel the origins of our solar system.

In the meantime, images taken on the probe's approach provide a play-by-play of the mission's most action-filled sequence, including when the spacecraft's sampling arm breaks a large but apparently crumbly rock on contact.

That, mission head Dante Lauretta said, was a good thing, since it likely produced the kind of fragments more easily collected by the arm.

Next, a nitrogen blast created a cloud of dust and rock -- again, good news for collection.

"Bottom line is, from analysis of the images that we've gotten down so far, is that the sampling event went really well, as good as we could have imagined it would," Lauretta said.

"Particles are flying all over the place. We really did kind of make a mess on the surface of this asteroid, but it's a good mess, it's the kind of mess we were hoping for," he said.

The odds that the probe collected usable material have gone "way, way up based on the analysis of these images," Lauretta added.

A final verdict will be made in the next few days: First on the basis of sample images taken inside Osiris-Rex, then when the sample's mass is measured on Saturday, with a final report expected Monday. The goal is at least 60 grams (two ounces).

Overall, the mission has already checked multiple boxes: the probe was not damaged on contact, the collection mechanism was triggered and Osiris-Rex was able to back away from Bennu's surface safely.

"The Osiris-Rex mission outperformed in every way," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said.

Related Topics

September Event All From Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

7 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

10 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

9 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

9 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.