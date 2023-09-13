Open Menu

NASA Astronaut Rubio Sets New U.S. Record For Longest Spaceflight

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

NASA astronaut Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest spaceflight

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :-- NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record of the longest trip in the International Space Station (ISS), the agency said Tuesday.

Rubio surpassed NASA's single spaceflight record of 355 continuous days in space on Monday, which was made by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on March 30, 2022.

The astronaut is set to return to Earth on Sept. 27, when he will have spent 371 days in space, said NASA.

Since boarding the ISS in September 2022, Rubio has worked on several experiments involving robotics, space physics, and biology, and he participated in three spacewalks, said the agency.

