NASA Calls Off Monday Launch Of Moon Rocket

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Kennedy Space Center, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :NASA called off the test flight on Monday of its largest-ever Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four giant engines.

"The launch director has called a scrub for the day," the US space agency said.

Alternative dates for launch of the Artemis 1 mission, an uncrewed flight around the Moon as part of an ambitious program to eventually go to Mars, are Friday and next Monday.

Blastoff had been planned for 8:33 am (1233 GMT) but was put on hold because of a temperature problem with one of the four engines on the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

Tens of thousands of people -- including US Vice President Kamala Harris -- had gathered near the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to watch the launch, which comes 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last set foot on the Moon.

The goal of the flight is to test the SLS and Orion crew capsule that sits atop the rocket.

Mannequins equipped with sensors are standing in for a crew for the mission.

Overnight operations to fill the orange-and-white rocket with more than three million liters of ultra-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen were briefly delayed by a high risk of lightning.

Around 3:00 am, another hiccup emerged: a potential leak was detected during the filling of the main stage with hydrogen, causing a pause. After tests, the flow resumed.

But NASA engineers later detected a problem with the temperature in one of the four RS-25 engines and put a hold on the countdown before eventually scrubbing the launch.

The rocket's Orion capsule is to orbit the Moon to see if the vessel is safe for people in the near future. At some point, Artemis aims to put a woman and a person of color on the Moon for the first time.

"This mission goes with a lot of hopes and dreams of a lot of people," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

