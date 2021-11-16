NASA chief 'outraged' by Russia missile test that sparked debris cloud

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :NASA administrator Bill Nelson said Monday he was "outraged" by a Russian space missile test that sparked a debris cloud and forced astronauts aboard the International Space Station to take evasive action.

"With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts" as well as taikonauts aboard the Chinese space station, Nelson said in a statement.