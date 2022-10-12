UrduPoint.com

NASA Confirms DART Mission Changed Asteroid's Motion In Space

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NASA confirms DART mission changed asteroid's motion in space

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission has successfully changed the orbit of the asteroid Dimorphos when the NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into the space rock, the agency said on Tuesday.

This marked humanity's first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology, said NASA.

Prior to DART's impact, it took Dimorphos 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit its larger parent asteroid, Didymos.

Since DART's intentional collision with Dimorphos on Sept. 26, astronomers have been using telescopes on Earth to measure how much that time has changed.

Now, the investigation team has confirmed the spacecraft's impact altered Dimorphos' orbit around Didymos by 32 minutes, shortening the 11 hour and 55-minute orbit to 11 hours and 23 minutes, said NASA.

Related Topics

Technology

