NASA Launches Mission To Redirect Asteriod

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:A unique mission to test asteroid-deflecting technology was launched late Tuesday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, NASA announced.

"Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you," NASA tweeted, adding that the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off at 1:21 am EST (0621 GMT).

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, "will be the first demonstration of the 'kinetic impactor' technique in which a spacecraft deliberately collides with a known asteroid at high speed to change the asteroid's motion in space," said Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer, on NASA's website.

"This technique is thought to be the most technologically mature approach for mitigating a potentially hazardous asteroid, and it will help planetary defense experts refine asteroid kinetic impactor computer models, giving insight into how we could deflect potentially dangerous near-Earth objects in the future," he added.

