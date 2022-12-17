UrduPoint.com

NASA Launches New Mission To Survey Earth's Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NASA launches new mission to survey Earth's water

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched the newest Earth science satellite on Friday to track nearly all the water on Earth surface.

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft was launched atop a SpaceX rocket at 3:46 a.m. Pacific Time Friday, from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in the western U.S. state of California.

The satellite will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90 percent of Earth's surface, according to NASA.

This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods, said NASA.

After SWOT separated from the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, ground controllers successfully acquired the satellite's signal. SWOT will now undergo a series of checks and calibrations before it starts collecting science data in about six months, according to NASA.

Jointly developed by NASA and the French space agency Centre National D'Etudes Spatiales, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth's surface, according to NASA.

Related Topics

World Water United Kingdom SpaceX All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

14 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

15 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

15 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.