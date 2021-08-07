UrduPoint.com

NASA Mars Rover Begins Collecting Rock In Search Of Alien Life

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

NASA Mars rover begins collecting rock in search of alien life

Washington, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :NASA's Perseverance rover has begun drilling into the surface of Mars and will collect rock samples to be picked up by future missions for analysis by scientists on Earth.

The US space agency published images Friday of a small mound with a hole in its center next to the rover -- the first ever dug into the Red Planet by a robot.

"Sample collection has begun!" tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's science mission directorate.

The drill hole is the first step of a sampling process that is expected to take about 11 days, with the aim of looking for signs of ancient microbial life that may have been preserved in ancient lakebed deposits.

Scientists also hope to better understand the Martian geology.

The mission took off from Florida a little over a year ago and Perseverance, which is the size of a large family car, landed on February 18 in the Jezero Crater.

Scientists believe the crater contained a deep lake 3.5 billion years ago, where the conditions may have been able to support extraterrestrial life.

NASA plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the 2030s, to be analyzed by instruments that are much more sophisticated than those that can be brought to Mars at present.

Related Topics

Car Robot Florida February May Family From Billion

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

16 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

16 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

16 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

16 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

29 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.