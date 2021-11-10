NASA pushes back crewed Moon landing to 2025 or later: agency chief

Washington, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States will send a crewed mission to the Moon "no earlier than 2025," NASA chief Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday.

A target of 2024 was set by the administration of former president Donald Trump when it launched the Artemis program, but it has faced numerous delays, including most recently litigation with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin which unsuccessfully sued after losing a lander contract to SpaceX.