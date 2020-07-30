NASA rover Perseverance launches for Mars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cape Canaveral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :NASA's latest rover Perseverance launched for Mars on Thursday, blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on schedule.

The first stage of rocket separation took place a few minutes later for the second stage Centaur rocket to take over, boosting it into orbit.

Perseverance is now preparing for a second burn that will put it on a trajectory toward Mars, a trip that will take around seven months and cover 300 million miles (480 million kilometers).