NASA, SpaceX Plan To Launch 7th Crew Mission To Space Station In August

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LOS ANGELES, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:NASA and SpaceX are planning to launch the seventh crew mission to the International Space Station in August.

The earliest targeted launch date for the Crew-7 mission is Aug.

15, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said on Wednesday.

The launch will carry NASA astronaut and Mission Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut and Pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.

