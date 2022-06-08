NASA to launch 3 rockets from northern Australia

UrduPoint.com

CANBERRA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the country will launch NASA rockets for the first time in 27 years within a month.

Albanese and the head of the Australian Space Agency (ASA) Enrico Palermo on Wednesday said three NASA suborbital sounding rockets will lift off from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory (NT) between June 26 and July 12.

It will be the first time the U.S. space program has launched a rocket from Australia since 1995 and its first-ever launch from a commercial launchpad on foreign soil.

Seventy-five NASA personnel will travel to Australia to oversee the launches, which will be used to study heliophysics, astrophysics, and planetary science, according to the media release on Wednesday.

Albanese said the launches would build on the legacy of the Australian space industry.

