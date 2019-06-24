UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA's Curiosity Rover Finds New Methane Spike On Mars

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

NASA's Curiosity rover finds new methane spike on Mars

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :NASA's Curiosity Rover has detected the highest ever levels of methane in the course of its mission on Mars, an exciting discovery because the gas could point to the existence of microbial life.

But the methane could also be produced as a result of interactions between rocks and water.

Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) tunable laser spectrometer detected the reading -- 21 parts per billion units by volume (ppbv) -- sometime last week, NASA said Sunday.

"With our current measurements, we have no way of telling if the methane source is biology or geology, or even ancient or modern," said Paul Mahaffy of NASA's Goddard Spaceflight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The Curiosity team has caught whiffs of methane many times over since Curiosity touched down on the Martian surface in 2012.

One leading theory is that the methane is being released from underground reservoirs created by ancient life forms.

Though Mars has no active volcanoes like on Earth, it is possible that methane is being released from geological processes, involving reactions of carbon from carbonate rocks or carbon dioxide, with hydrogen from liquid water.

At the right temperatures these reactions produce methane.

Past papers have documented how background levels of the colorless, odorless gas seem to rise and fall seasonally.

The team have also noted sudden spikes in methane, but cannot say how long these temporary plumes last or why they differ from the seasonal patterns.

Researchers organized a new experiment over the weekend to gather more information about the latest spike, a suspected transient plume, in order to add context to the measurement.

"Curiosity's scientists need time to analyze these clues and conduct many more methane observations," the team said.

"They also need time to collaborate with other science teams, including those with the European Space Agency's Trace Gas Orbiter, which has been in its science orbit for a little over a year without detecting any methane."Combining readings from the surface and from orbit could help them pinpoint the source of the gas and understand how it interacts with the planet's atmosphere, which is about a hundred times thinner than Earth's and 95 percent carbon dioxide.

"That might explain why the Trace Gas Orbiter's and Curiosity's methane observations have been so different."

Related Topics

Water Reading Gas Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Twitter CEO launches #YouthForGood in the UAE

42 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

57 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

1 hour ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

1 hour ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.