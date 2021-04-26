UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Logs Another Successful Flight On Mars

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter logs another successful flight on Mars

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully completed its second Mars flight on Thursday, achieving a higher maximum altitude, longer duration, and sideways movement, according to NASA.

Ingenuity took off again at 5:33 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The new flight, following the first one on Monday, lasted 51.9 seconds, and the helicopter climbed to 5 meters.

After the helicopter hovered briefly, its flight control system performed a slight tilt, allowing some of the thrust from the counter-rotating rotors to accelerate the craft sideways for 2 meters.

Ingenuity arrived at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb.

18, attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover. The helicopter is a technology demonstration with a planned test flight duration of up to 30 Martian days.

Deployed to the surface of Jezero Crater on April 3, Ingenuity is currently in its 30 Martian days flight test window.

As the data and imagery indicate that the Mars helicopter not only survived the second flight but also flew as anticipated, the Ingenuity team is considering how best to expand the profiles of its next flights to acquire additional aeronautical data from the first successful flight tests on another world, according to NASA.

Related Topics

World Technology April From Best

Recent Stories

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

9 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

9 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

10 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

10 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

10 minutes ago

Two drowned in pond

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.