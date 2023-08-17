Open Menu

NASA's Mars Helicopter Completes 55 Flights On Mars

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NASA's Mars helicopter completes 55 flights on Mars

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :NASA's Mars helicopter has completed 55 flights on the Red Planet, the agency said on Wednesday. The helicopter had its 55th flight on Aug. 12, in which it reached an altitude of 10 meters and traveled 264 meters for 143 seconds, according to NASA.

The helicopter, named Ingenuity, arrived at Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover. The helicopter is a technology demonstration to test powered flight on another planet for the first time.

The helicopter was designed to fly for up to 90 seconds, to distances of almost 300 meters at a time and about 3 to 4.5 meters from the ground, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Technology From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

2 minutes ago
 Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

8 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

18 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

36 minutes ago
 UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic ..

UAEU receives 4,764 students for the new academic year with the highest academic ..

1 hour ago
Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached ..

Value of real estate transactions in Ajman reached AED1.4 billion in July 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 bill ..

Sharjah real estate transactions reach AED1.9 billion in July 2023

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

2 hours ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

2 hours ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous