Nasdaq Again Closes At Record, Dow +0.4%

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Nasdaq again closes at record, Dow +0.4%

New York, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street shrugged off surging coronavirus cases to end a shortened trading week with gains, fueled by an unexpectedly healthy US jobs report that bolstered hopes the economy is recovering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent to close at 25,828.45, and the S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to end the week at 3,130.05.

The tech-rich Nasdaq posted another record after climbing 0.5 percent to close at 10,207.63.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

