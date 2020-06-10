Nasdaq closes at new record high but S&P, Dow lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq powered to its second straight daily record on Tuesday but elsewhere on Wall Street stocks retreated, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closing lower.

The tech-rich Nasdaq reached its latest all-time high of 9,953.75 at the closing bell, a gain of 0.3 percent, but the Dow benchmark index was down 1.1 percent at 27,272.30, while the broad-based S&P 500 retreated 0.8 percent to 3,207.18.