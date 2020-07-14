UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Ends 2.1% Lower, Finishing Streak Of Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Nasdaq ends 2.1% lower, finishing streak of records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq tumbled Monday, ending a three-session streak of records on a weak day for US stocks amid fresh restrictions in California to address the coronavirus.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.1 percent to 10,390.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average mustered a narrow gain of less than 0.1 percent at 26,085.80, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.9 percent to 3,155.22.

Stocks had opened solidly higher following an announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech announcing that two of four vaccine candidates for the coronavirus received "Fast Track" designation from the US food and Drug Administration.

But equities turned sharply lower in the final two hours of trading.

California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters to close again as coronavirus cases soar across the state, the latest retreat in reopening the nation's most-populous state.

The move comes on the heels of other restrictions imposed in Texas, Arizona and other major states that are also contending with big jumps in COVID-19 cases.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare attributed the decline to the massive increase in the US deficit in the wake of emergency spending to blunt the impact of the pandemic, which came in at $864 billion in June compared with $8 billion in the year-ago period.

That figure was "sobering" and weighed on the market that many had viewed as overbought, O'Hare said.

"It was a market that was ripe for a pullback," said O'Hare, who added that investors are also cautious ahead of earnings releases from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks in the coming days.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Governor June Stocks Market All From Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.