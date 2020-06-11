Nasdaq ends at another record; Dow, S&P 500 finish down

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower Wednesday following a volatile session as the Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest rates low due to the shaky economic outlook.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 0.

7 percent at 10,020.35, its third straight record close and first time above 10,000 points.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.0 percent to 26,989.99, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 3,190.14.