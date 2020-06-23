Nasdaq ends at fresh record as tech leads US stocks up

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record Monday, lifted in part by new technology announcements from Apple as investors continue to weigh increased coronavirus cases against lofty stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to 26,024.96 following a choppy session.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent to 3,118.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 10,056.47.