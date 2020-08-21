UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Ends At Fresh Record Despite Higher Jobless Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Nasdaq ends at fresh record despite higher jobless claims

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq rocketed to another fresh record Thursday behind gains from Apple and other tech giants as US stocks shrugged off weak employment data.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 1.1 percent at 11,264.95. The index has closed at records more than 30 times in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 percent to 27,739.69, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 3,385.53.

