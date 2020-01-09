Nasdaq ends at record amid lower anxiety at US-Iran conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq surged to a fresh record on Wednesday, joining other US indices in rising amid diminished anxiety over the US-Iran conflict.

A couple of minutes after the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 9,129.24, up 0.7 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent to close at 28,745.47, while the broad-based S&P 500 had added 0.5 percent at 3,253.06.