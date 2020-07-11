UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasdaq Ends At Record, Dow Rallies On COVID-19 Vaccine Progress

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Nasdaq ends at record, Dow rallies on COVID-19 vaccine progress

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Friday, with the Nasdaq racing to yet another record as progress on a coronavirus vaccine offset worries about spiking US case levels.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 10,617.

44, up 0.7 percent, notching its sixth record close in seven sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 percent to finish the week at 26,074.38, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent to 3,184.91.

Related Topics

Progress Stocks Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

41 minutes ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

3 hours ago

PTI sit-in against K-Electric enters fifth day

7 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Museum offers virtual tours of its gal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.