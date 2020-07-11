Nasdaq ends at record, Dow rallies on COVID-19 vaccine progress

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped Friday, with the Nasdaq racing to yet another record as progress on a coronavirus vaccine offset worries about spiking US case levels.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 10,617.

44, up 0.7 percent, notching its sixth record close in seven sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4 percent to finish the week at 26,074.38, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent to 3,184.91.