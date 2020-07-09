UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Ends At Record High As US Stocks Finish Solidly Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Nasdaq ends at record high as US stocks finish solidly up

New York, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq finished at another record Wednesday behind gains of large tech companies as investors continued to shrug off higher coronavirus cases and the hit to the economy.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 10,492.

50 up 1.4 percent, its fourth record in five sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7 percent to 26,067.76, while the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent to 3,170.04.

