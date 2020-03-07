UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Falls 4%, Dow 3.2% As Wall Street Stocks Losses Deepen

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nasdaq falls 4%, Dow 3.2% as Wall Street stocks losses deepen

New York, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Losses on Wall Street deepened Friday afternoon as markets headed to another ugly close amid mounting worries the coronavirus will lead to a global recession.

Near 2010 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.2 percent at 25,286.92.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.9 percent to 2,905.60, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 4.1 percent to 8,384.22.

