Nasdaq Finishes At Fresh Record But Dow Ends Lower

Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record Monday, benefiting from continued bullishness on tech stocks that have prospered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index finished at 11,129.73, up 1.0 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to close at 3,381.99, narrowly missing a record of its own, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 percent to end at 27,844.91.

