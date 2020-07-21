UrduPoint.com
Nasdaq Jumps 2.5% To Fresh Record As Big Tech Shares Soar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Nasdaq jumps 2.5% to fresh record as big tech shares soar

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq powered to another record Monday behind strong gains by Amazon, microsoft and other tech giants ahead of earnings reports in the coming days.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was at 10,767.09, up 2.5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1 percent at 26,679.42, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 3,251.74.

