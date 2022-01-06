UrduPoint.com

Nasdaq Loses 3.3% After Fed Signals Faster Rate Hikes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 08:10 AM

New York, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street sold off sharply on Wednesday after the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicating officials were ready to hike rates sooner than expected next year as inflation spikes.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was the biggest loser, dropping 3.3 percent to 15,100.17 at the close.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1 percent to finish at 36,407.11, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent to 4,700.58.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

