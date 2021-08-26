UrduPoint.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Again End US Trading At Records

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Nasdaq, S&P 500 again end US trading at records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street indices closed at records again on Wednesday, as traders bet the current wave of Covid-19 infections will dissipate, allowing the world's largest economy to continue recovering.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed 0.2 percent higher at 4,496.23, its second consecutive record. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 0.2 percent at 15,041.85, setting a new all-time high for the third straight day.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 percent to end at 35,405.50.

