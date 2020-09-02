Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at fresh records, Dow also gains

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records Tuesday continuing the positive momentum for equities as data showed improving US manufacturing trends.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 11,939.

67, up 1.4 percent, posting a third straight record.

The broad-based S&P 500 also finished at a record, winning 0.8 percent to 3,526.68, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 0.8 to end at 28,645.45.