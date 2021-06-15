Nasdaq, S&P 500 end at records as tech shares gain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Resurgent technology shares led US stock indices to fresh records Monday, outperforming industrial Names ahead of key economic releases later in the week.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 14,174.14, up 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 4,255.35. Both were records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 percent to 34,395.33.