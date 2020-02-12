Nasdaq, S&P edge to closing records as virus fears ebb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street continued to move higher on Tuesday with two key US stock indices edging to record closes as fears ebbed that the viral outbreak in China would cause global economic disruption.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index stood at 9,638.94, up 0.1 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 hit 3,357.75, an increase of 0.2 percent.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat at 29,276.34.